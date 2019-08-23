GREENSBORO — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, will be in the city Sunday for a campaign event.
Harris is holding a campaign organizing event at 4 p.m. at Smith High School, 2407 S. Holden Road, the campaign said in a news release. Doors open at 3:25 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.
It is one of three appearances Harris plans for this weekend in North Carolina.
On Saturday night, Harris will speak at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People's 84th Founders' Banquet.
On Sunday morning, she will attend a service at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham.