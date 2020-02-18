GREENSBORO — U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia stopped by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning as he toured the state to talk about economic growth, workforce development and to promote a new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
A corporate attorney, Scalia is the son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. President Donald Trump picked him to replace former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who resigned last year. Scalia previously served as chief legal officer for the Labor Department during the George W. Bush administration.
Scalia said 210,000 jobs have been created in North Carolina since 2017.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, the state added 81,000 new jobs in 2018. The department reported that the unemployment rate of 3.7 percent remained at about the same level all last year.
Scalia said he expects the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, which replaced the the North American Free Trade Agreement, to bring 75,000 more jobs to North Carolina, particularly in health care and manufacturing.
Greensboro is home to big employers like Mack Trucks, jeanswear company Kontoor, HondaJet and Cone Health.
Scalia said the new trade agreement will benefit North Carolina manufacturing jobs the most.
“(The trade agreement) makes that easier by ensuring that American companies and American workers are going to be in a more level playing field with companies in Mexico,” he said.
Some of those North Carolina jobs will be at the new Egger Wood Products plant near Linwood. The Austrian-based company specializes in particle and laminate wood. Earlier in the morning, Scalia toured the $700 million manufacturing facility that will employ 770 workers and is scheduled to begin production by the end of the year.
Scalia said nationally there are 700,000 more job openings than there are people to fill them.
“Many of those jobs require training and skills we don’t necessarily have in our working population,” he said.
Part of Scalia’s discussion with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is how to improve job training programs such as the chamber’s Guilford Apprenticeship Partners.
He downplays the role of a college education for many jobs.
“In some parts of our society, we’ve placed more emphasis than we need to,” he said.
Scalia advocates bringing more veterans into the workforce through training programs funded through grants.
Scalia recognized that minorities and women have had a tough time in the job market.
“In 2019, we hit record lows of unemployment for African Americans, for Asian Americans and for Hispanic Americans,” Scalia said. “We hit a 70-year low unemployment for adult women.”
He said he expects the economy to provide more opportunities for those demographics.
