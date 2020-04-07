GREENSBORO — Nearly half of all households in Guilford County already have submitted their U.S. Census forms, making it one of the top five performers statewide.
At the beginning of this week, the research group Carolina Demography reported that 46.1% of households in Guilford County had “self-responded” to the important survey of residential information that the federal government conducts every 10 years.
By Tuesday evening, the tally had ticked up a tad — to 47.6% of households countywide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s online report.
Just less than a month into data collection for the 2020 Census, Guilford ranks 5th highest statewide for its response rate, up from 23rd in Carolina Demography’s first 2020 Census Tracker report two weeks ago.
“It’s definitely a cause for celebration,” said Jessica Stanford, an analyst with the Carolina Demography program at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“As of April 5th, the state as a whole is performing worse than the nation, but it looks as though Guilford County is doing better,” Stanford said, noting that 44.5% of households nationwide have self-reported.
Most of the Guilford County residents who have responded so far — more than 90% of them — filled out their forms online.
Across North Carolina’s 100 counties, just less than 42% of households have answered the call either online, by mail or by phone.
A high response rate at both the county and state levels is critical because the federal government will use the collected data throughout the next decade to determine which areas receive how much of whatever.
And “whatever” ranges from the number of seats each state occupies in the U.S. House of Representatives to how roughly $675 billion in federal funds is divvied up every year on roads, schools, hospitals and other public initiatives.
The questions on the census deal with who lives in each household, their ages and relationships to each other, race and ancestral heritage, and whether they occupy the space as a homeowner, renter or fall into some other category.
People who don’t want to fill out the form online or in print can do it by phone. English speakers can call 844-330-2020 or look here for more details.
The phone service also supports 15 other languages and dialects, including Tagalog and Haitian Creole. And it includes a TDD link for those who need help with hearing.
Or fill out the form online at https://2020census.gov.
Guilford’s response rate so far ranks No. 1 among area counties, compared in Carolina Demography’s most recent report to:
- Alamance — 43.8%
- Rockingham — 43.5%
- Caswell — 42.9%
- Davidson — 42.9%
- Forsyth — 42.6%
- Randolph — 40.5%
Stanford said that Forsyth County’s comparatively low response rate is a puzzler because the state’s “metropolitan” counties generally have been among the better performers.
The urban areas’ edge stems partly from their more widespread access to high-speed internet connections that make filling out the forms more convenient, Stanford said.
This is the first time that online responses have played a role in the nationwide census.
Stanford said officials hope the added convenience will both increase the overall percentage of residents who respond and save taxpayer money by reducing the number of households that Census “enumerators” will have to visit in person later this year to gather data at the doorstep.
Stanford said that the performance of North Carolina’s rural counties also has been hampered more by the coronavirus pandemic than their urban neighbors.
In urban counties, “stay home” orders linked to the COVID-19 threat simply might have given housebound adults more time and greater inclination to find 10 or 15 minutes to complete the survey online.
This year, the Census Bureau divided its outreach efforts nationwide into those census tracts with widespread internet access and those less well equipped.
Starting March 12, residents of highly accessible “internet first” areas received letters and post cards encouraging them to fill out their forms online, but also letting them know they could complete the census by phone or receive a written form by mail.
By contrast, the Census Bureau categorized both urban and rural census tracts with less access to online providers as “internet choice” areas that received a mail-back questionnaire in their first letter the federal agency sent out in mid-March.
Households in both areas that have not responded yet will receive a traditional, mail-back questionnaire in mid-April.
In all, residents who do not submit their forms via whatever medium by late April can expect to have received by then five, separate letter or postcard reminders from the Census via postal carrier, including two printed traditional surveys in “internet choice” census tracts and one in the “internet first” areas.
The four North Carolina counties with higher response rates currently than Guilford are located in either the Charlotte or Triangle metros. They include Orange (51.3% response rate), Union (50.6%), Wake (50.2%) and Chatham (48.4%).
Census tracts are geographic zones that average about 4,000 residents each, but they can range much higher. Guilford County encompasses 118 census tracts with widely varying rates of census response so far.
Some tracts in south, southeast and southwest sections of Greensboro lag behind with as few as 25% of households having responded so far.
By contrast, several census tracts in suburban, northwest Greensboro and other outlying areas have response rates already at or near 70% of households.
Meanwhile, with a statewide response rate so far of about 42% of households, North Carolina ranks 37th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
That’s not a stunning performance. But it’s better than where North Carolina started after the first returns were tallied a week or so into the census.
Back then, Carolina Demography reported, the state ranked 41st.
