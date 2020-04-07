Guilford Response Rates By Community

For the following cities and towns in Guilford County, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the percent of residents responding to the census in each community so far varies widely. Here's what the response looked like as of Tuesday:

Greensboro — 46.2%

High Point — 47

Gibsonville — 53

Jamestown — 56.9

Oak Ridge — 60.9

Pleasant Garden — 52.1

Sedalia — 32.2

Summerfield — 59

Stokesdale — 53.2

Whitsett — 43.6