GREENSBORO — When boards and commissions choose whether to rezone land in the city for homes, apartments or industry, they follow strict ordinances about ways developers can reshape the community.
But they also have a guidebook of sorts commonly referred to as the comprehensive plan.
The current plan, approved by City Council in 2003, is designed as a map to advise the Zoning Commission and council when faced with rezoning requests. If a change would put commercial development in a residential district, for example, the board must authorize an amendment to the map as well as approving a rezoning.
For the past two years, city and community officials have been researching and writing a new comprehensive plan called GSO 2040 that is designed to guide decisions for the next 20 years — even if we can't be certain what the future holds for the city's growth.
Today,Tuesday City Council is expected to approve a new plan at its regular business meeting.
The new plan, say city officials, gives a little more flexibility to Zoning Commissions and City Councils because the city is changing and planners aren't as sure they can predict future needs. They do know that the city's population is aging, roughly 20,000 more people live in poverty and, before the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the city's traditional manufacturing base continued to shrink.
At the same time, what people want is changing: They want more flexible types of housing, a wider variety of transportation options and intelligent urban development.
Where prior comprehensive plans were maps that dictated firmly where different types of development could be placed, the new plan, city officials said when it was released in February, is more of a guideline that's designed to be one factor when making zoning decisions.
"We're trying to be flexible, where we can keep up with these changes," said city Planning Director Sue Schwartz.
The new plan was written with the help of 6,000 residents who gave their input through surveys and interviews.
If City Council approves the plan tonight, it will go into effect July 1.
Zoning will still be subject to legal ordinances but governing boards will have more flexibility than they have in the past.
One area where planners hope to provide more limited flexibility is in measures designed to preserve land designated for industry.
In the past 20 years, the city has lost land once earmarked for industrial use to other types of development. Now, planners believe, a shortage could constrain the economy.
"If we give up that industrial land, we need to have a conversation about it and what are the tradeoffs," Schwartz said in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.