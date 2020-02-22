GREENSBORO — U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was preparing to run for reelection to a fourth term in mid-November when he held a forum at a training center on North Raleigh Street focusing on a prison reform bill he had introduced.
But less than a month later, the Greensboro Republican announced he was leaving Congress at the end of his current term and considering instead a 2022 run for a U.S. Senate seat.
In the interim, the GOP-led General Assembly had totally remade his 6th Congressional District to help settle a lawsuit over partisan gerrymandering, leaving him with only 22% of his current constituents, six fewer counties rife with Republican votes, and a new urban electorate more inclined to vote Democratic.
That's where Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and accounts payable analyst Laura Pichardo come in. Each hopes, against long odds, to keep a much-revised 6th District in Republican hands come November.
Haywood, chairman of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party, said he stepped in to make sure conservative voters had an option on the ballot.
"I decided it was my time," he said, adding that he knows he is running in an urban "majority minority" district where a substantial number of people look to government programs for help.
"I'm a conservative, I don't believe in permanent handouts," said Haywood, whose firm sells industrial maintenance supplies. "There needs to be an endgame, but I do see a need for some type of help for people who need it."
Pichardo, 28, is a Greensboro native whose parents immigrated from Mexico and are naturalized citizens.
She lives in a Caswell County community that is part of the current district Walker represents, but that is not in the new format which only includes Guilford and part of Forsyth counties.
The law permits members of Congress to live outside their districts, requiring only that they live in the same state.
The GOP contest in the 6th District has been a polite undertaking so far, with Pichardo saying in a recent interview that she only disagrees strongly with her opponent on one issue — his support for sharply curtailing the U.S. Department of Education's role in public schools.
Pichardo said she sees room for the department to help school systems in such ways as equipping them with more modern technology and with programs that blaze career paths for students who otherwise might stray into lives of poverty or crime.
A financial analyst for a Winston-Salem manufacturer, Pichardo said she is particularly concerned about the $23 trillion national debt.
"I want to target that as much as possible," she said. "I want to see where we are spending our funds and if they are the best options for us."
She envisions starting a wide-ranging federal program to whittle down the deficit by, for example, powering government buildings with solar and other forms of renewable energy that could lower operating costs.
Haywood, 59, said he agrees that the federal government must get its spending under control. Other major issues he speaks with voters about include the need for immigration reform and protecting citizens' Second Amendment right to firearms, Haywood said.
"I'm with Trump 100%," he said recently, speaking of President Donald Trump's approach to immigration. "We need to finish the wall and totally revamp our immigration policies."
Pichardo agrees that the wall "will help with long-term immigration regulation." But she advocates providing pathways to citizenship for undocumented residents who are already here, for so-called DACA recipients who arrived here as children and for those who serve in the military.
