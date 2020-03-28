GREENSBORO — City transportation officials plan to close part of Josephine Boyd Street for bridge repairs that begin Sunday and are likely to take about two weeks.
Starting Monday in eastern Greensboro, the city also expects to begin pavement repairs on Burlington Road that will close several lanes for two to three days.
The maintenance project on Josephine Boyd Street will close the section between Gate City Boulevard and Spring Garden Street from 6 p.m. Sunday through April 14.
The bridge is part of the Norfolk Southern Railway system.
The city Department of Transportation said in a news release that "drivers should plan an alternate route" during the closure.
The Burlington Road project involves repairs in the 4300 block, just east of Buchanan Church Road. Several lanes will be closed daily in that area while the work is underway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Weather permitting, the work should take two to three days to complete," transportation officials said. "Motorists should use caution and reduce speeds when approaching this area."
