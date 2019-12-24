Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

HIGH POINT — Since Monday, the city has been rocked by a trio of shootings, killing two on Christmas Eve and possibly wounding as many as six.

Police say a 27-year-old shot in the stomach on Monday died Tuesday as a result of their injuries. Authorities have not released their name or the name of the other person injured in the incident.

Around midnight Tuesday, an 18-year-old involved in another shooting died and police are looking for the assailant.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to yet another crime scene — this time in the 1200 block of Montlieu Avenue. Six people were thought to have been wounded, one critically, in what may be a drive-by shooting.

