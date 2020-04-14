The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 5,024 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 208 cases since Monday. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties — one more county since Monday's report — have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 137 reported cases of the coronavirus, one less than one Monday's state report, according to state health officials. Four neighboring counties — Forsyth (121), Davidson (86), Alamance (73) and Randolph (55) — have recorded more than 50 cases. Guilford's total is seventh-most in North Carolina behind Mecklenburg (993), Wake (501), Durham (297), Rowan (201), Cabarrus (190) and Orange (155) counties.
Deaths: 108 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 22 from Monday. Ten deaths have been recorded in Guilford County. The only N.C. county with more reported deaths is Mecklenburg with 14. Forty-six N.C. counties have recorded one or more coronavirus-related death.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 418 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 105 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: As of Monday afternoon, there have been 554,849 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eight states — California, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — have reported 20,000 or more cases of COVID-19.
U.S. deaths related to the coronavirus stood at 21,942 — a one-day increase of 1,456.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.