Number of N.C. cases: In what’s become a trend, there was yet another sharp rise in coronavirus cases. There were 676 new cases since Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In total, there have been 37,160 cases of COVID-19 in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

In Guilford County: According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,743 cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s 33 cases of the coronavirus per 10,000 residents.

N.C. deaths: There were 23 more deaths since Monday — 1,029 so far — according to state health officials.

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 774 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 — 35 more than Monday.

