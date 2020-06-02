The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 29,889 as of 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 626 since Monday. This is the lowest one-day increase since Wednesday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,318 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 65 related deaths as of Tuesday. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 30 more cases but no new deaths. Guilford County has recorded 25 cases per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,273 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 65 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 220 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 676 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 368 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 434 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,434 cases and 13 deaths, Randolph County has had 678 cases and 13 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 100 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 921 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 23 from Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 716 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 66 more than Monday. It’s also the most hospitalizations recorded in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic in March.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon had reached nearly 1.79 million after an increase of 26,177 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 104,396 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 696.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
