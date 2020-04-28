Updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 9,568 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 426 cases, or 4.7%, since Monday. Laboratories have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 96 of the state's 100 counties, an increase of one since Monday.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 318 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 17 cases, or 5.6%, since Monday, according to state health officials. Four counties surrounding Guilford have reported at least 90 cases each since the pandemic reached North Carolina in March: Forsyth (179), Davidson (166), Randolph (154) and Alamance (92). Rockingham County has reported only 24 cases.
In Guilford County: The Guilford County Department of Public Health on Monday began to post detailed statistics about the coronavirus in Guilford County. As of noon Tuesday, the county's health department said it had been notified of 345 cases — an increase of 14 from Monday — and verified 23 deaths, a number that didn't change overnight. The health department also said that 79 people are hospitalized locally with the virus — 10 more than Monday. Another 100 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from Monday.
In an email to the News & Record, the health department defined recoveries generally as people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and have shown no symptoms for about a two-week period. That number of recovered persons includes those who were hospitalized, showed mild symptoms and showed no symptoms at all.
N.C. deaths: 342 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 36, or nearly 12%, since Monday. That total includes three new deaths in Guilford County to bring the county's death toll to 20. Guilford officials, meanwhile, say the number of deaths in the county is three higher.
Ten N.C. counties — Mecklenburg (43), Guilford (20), Rowan (19), Franklin (18), Durham (18), Henderson (16), Wake (15), Orange (14), Johnston (12) and Wayne (10) — have recorded 10 or more deaths related to the coronavirus. Across N.C., 59 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 death.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials say 463 people — 10 fewer than Monday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Noteworthy: DHHS has updated its COVID-19 dashboard with several key trending metrics, including illness surveillance, laboratory-confirmed cases, positive tests and hospitalizations. State officials will use these measurements to decide when and how to lift the state's current stay-at-home order. Click here, and scroll down for more information.
Congregate living: DHHS said Monday it will produce twice-weekly reports that give more details about ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and other settings where people live in close contact. Those new details include the facility's name and number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths. Previously, state officials identified only the counties and broad categories of congregate living settings where outbreaks had occurred. Click here for that first report.
Across the U.S.: There have been 957,875 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the United States and its territories as of Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a one-day increase of 3.2%. The nation's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 53,922 — a one-day increase of 1,463, or 2.8%.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
