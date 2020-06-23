The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 54,453 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 848 new infections since Monday. Ten percent of all tests reported Monday were positive. The daily percentage of positive tests has ranged from 8 to 10 percent over the past month.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,462 cases of COVID-19 and 106 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 28 new cases but no new deaths since Monday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 46 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,425 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 318 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,327 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 969 total cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 772 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,615 cases and 29 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,068 cases and 27 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 173 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,223 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That number wasn't updated in Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 915 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 45 more than Monday and is the highest number recorded since the pandemic began. No fewer than 750 people statewide have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since June 8.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.28 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 27,616 since Sunday. The CDC on Monday reported 119,923 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 308 fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
