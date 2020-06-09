The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 37,160 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 676 new cases since Monday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,743 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths as of Tuesday’s report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 78 new cases and three additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 33 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,671 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 81 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 254 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 855 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 519 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 529 cases and 12 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,874 cases and 18 deaths, Randolph County has had 809 cases and 15 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 115 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,029 statewide, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of 23 since Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 774 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 35 more than Monday and the highest one-day total recorded in North Carolina since the pandemic began.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon had reached nearly 1.94 million after an increase of 17,919 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 110,375 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 474 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.