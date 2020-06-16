The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 45,853 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 751 new infections since Monday. It's the smallest one-day increase in new cases in North Carolina since last Tuesday, when 676 new cases were reported.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has seen 2,103 cases of COVID-19 and 95 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 42 new cases and four new deaths. Guilford County has recorded 39 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,028 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 95 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 283 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,055 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 796 total cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 664 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,283 cases and 25 deaths, Randolph County has had 947 cases and 20 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 141 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,154 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 36 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 829 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 32 more than Monday. It's also a new one-day record for North Carolina, which has now recorded three days with more than 800 people hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon had reached 2.085 million after an increase of 21,957 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 115,644 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 373 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
