The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 12,256 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 408 cases since Monday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties.
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 464 cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths as of Monday's report. That's an increase of 21 cases and two deaths since Monday.
• The Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 476 cases of the coronavirus and 31 deaths as of noon Monday. County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 190 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county health department will update those numbers sometime this afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continue to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 126 cases and three deaths, Davidson County has 183 cases and nine deaths, Forsyth County has 287 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 255 cases and four deaths, and Rockingham County has 30 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 452 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 22 since Monday. Six N.C. counties have reported 20 or more deaths related to the coronavirus: Mecklenburg (53), Guilford (33), Rowan (24), Durham (23), Henderson (21) and Wake (20).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 534 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 104 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.15 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday, an increase of 29,763 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 67,456 total deaths, a one-day increase of 1,719. Fourteen states have recorded 1,000 or more deaths related to COVID-19: New York (with 24,560, most in the U.S.), New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, California, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Georgia and Ohio.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
