The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 15,346 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 301 cases since Monday. Ninety-nine of the state's 100 counties — all but Avery County in western North Carolina — have reported COVID-19 cases.
Two counties have reported more than 1,000 cases each: Mecklenburg (2,148) and Wake (1,061). Fifteen counties, largely on the state's eastern and western edges, have reported fewer than 10 cases apiece.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 626 cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths as of Tuesday morning's report. That's an increase of 17 new cases and four deaths since Monday.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 641 cases of the coronavirus and 37 deaths. These numbers will be updated sometime Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 180 coronavirus cases and eight deaths, Davidson County has 227 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 397 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 355 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 43 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 577 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 27 since Monday. Deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in 71 N.C. counties. Mecklenburg (62) and Guilford (42) have the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the state. Six other counties have recorded 20 or more deaths from the coronavirus.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 475 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 11 more than on Monday.
N.C. recoveries: State health officials said Monday they estimate that 9,115 COVID-19 patients have recovered from symptoms of the disease. It's the first time that the state Department of Health and Human Services has disclosed recovery numbers; click here to read that report. A person is deemed to have recovered from coronavirus 14 days after a positive test if they weren't hospitalized or 28 days after a positive result if they were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. State health officials said they will update this number every Monday afternoon.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon was 1.32 million, an increase of 23,792 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 79,756 total deaths, an increase of 985 from Sunday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.