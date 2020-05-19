The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 4:15 p.m. update on Guilford County cases and a new report on local and statewide outbreaks:
Number of N.C. cases: 19,445 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 422 new cases since Monday. All 100 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case since the outbreak reached N.C. in early March. Three N.C. counties have reported more than 1,000 cases each: Mecklenburg (2,704), Wake (1,264) and Durham (1,046).
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 885 cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. The number of new cases rose by 24 overnight, while the number of deaths is unchanged.
• As of Tuesday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 904 cases of COVID-19 and verified 49 deaths — an increase of 32 cases and two deaths since Monday's report. Since early March, the health department said 159 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 384 people have recovered from the illness.
• A new state report issued Tuesday afternoon shows a surge in cases at Piedmont Christian Home, an assisted living community in High Point. On Friday, when the facility first showed up on the state report that documents outbreaks in congregate living settings, six COVID-19 cases were reported there. On Tuesday's report, reported cases at Piedmont Christian Home have increased sharply to 33 — 25 among residents and eight among employees.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 214 total cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 301 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 707 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 465 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 47 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 682 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 since Monday. Seventy-three N.C. counties have recorded at least one death from COVID-19. Five counties have reported more than 35: Mecklenburg (65), Guilford (47), Henderson (40), Durham (38) and Orange (37).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 585 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 74 more than Monday.
N.C. recoveries: State health officials said Monday afternoon that they estimate that 11,637 N.C. residents are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms. Click here to read that report.
N.C. outbreaks: State health officials issued an updated report Tuesday afternoon on outbreaks in congregate settings; click here to read it. The report shows ongoing outbreaks at five Guilford County facilities. That number hasn't changed since Friday's report.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon was 1.48 million, an increase of 13,284 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 89,407 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 698.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
