The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 19,445 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 422 new cases since Monday. Ninety-nine of North Carolina's 100 counties — all but Avery County in the western part of the state — have reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak reached N.C. in early March. Three N.C. counties have reported more than 1,000 cases each: Mecklenburg (2,704), Wake (1,264) and Durham (1,046).
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 885 cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. The number of new cases rose by 24 overnight, while the number of deaths is unchanged.
• As of Monday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 872 cases of COVID-19 and verified 47 deaths. Since early March, 145 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 359 people have recovered from the illness. Those numbers will be updated later Tuesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 214 total cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 301 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 707 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 465 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 47 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 682 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 since Monday. Seventy-three N.C. counties have recorded at least one death from COVID-19. Five counties have reported more than 35: Mecklenburg (65), Guilford (47), Henderson (40), Durham (38) and Orange (37).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 585 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 74 more than Monday.
N.C. recoveries: State health officials said Monday afternoon that they estimate that 11,637 N.C. residents are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms. Click here to read that report.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday afternoon was 1.48 million, an increase of 13,284 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 89,407 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 698.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
