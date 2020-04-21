The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 6,951 as of 10:35 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 2.76% since Monday. Since Friday's report, the number of new N.C. cases grew by 1,092, or 18.63%. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the new coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 190 reported cases of the coronavirus, 15 more than Monday's tally and 28 more than Friday's total, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 128 reported cases.
Deaths: Guilford County's death toll increased by one since Monday, and now stands at 14. Forsyth County has five deaths and Mecklenburg County, with a state-leading 1,245 cases of the coronavirus, has recorded 31 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 213 deaths, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 34 fatalities since Monday and an increase of 61 since Friday's state report.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 427 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 54 more since Monday, a increase of 14.47%.
Across the U.S.: There have been 746,625 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. and its territories as of Monday. The CDC also has reported 39,083 associated deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
