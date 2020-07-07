Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 75,875 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,346 new confirmed infections since Monday. Ten percent of total tests Monday were positive. On Monday, the state reported 55,318 residents are presumed to have recovered from symptoms; This number will be updated by the state each Monday afternoon.
In Guilford County - There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,208 cases of COVID-19 and 118 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 59 new cases and one new death since Monday.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest available data from the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,149 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 118 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 240 new cases since Thursday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said 372 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,755 people have recovered from the illness. County health officials are expected to update their data later today.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,309 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,114 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,423 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,330 cases and 31 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 267 cases and two deaths. (Note: Mecklenburg continues to have the highest case numbers in N.C. with 13,317 cumulative cases.)
N.C. deaths: 1,420 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 22 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 989 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 89% of hospitals reporting. That's seven more patients than Monday's report. This is the state's highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 2.93 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 46,329 since Monday. The CDC on Tuesday reported 130,133 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 322 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
