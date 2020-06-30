The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 64,670 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,186 new confirmed infections since Monday. Nine percent of all tests reported Monday were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,812 cases of COVID-19 and 114 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 37 new cases and three new deaths since Monday.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,808 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 112 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 63 new cases since Monday but no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 359 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,648 people have recovered from the illness.
N.C. cases by age: State health officials provided the percentage of confirmed cases by age group as of Tuesday: Ages 0-17 have had 10% of cases; ages 18-24 have had 13% of cases; ages 25-49 have had 45% of cases; ages 50-64 have had 19% of cases; ages 65-74 have had 6% of cases; and ages 75 and older have had 6% of cases. (Numbers may not sum to 100% due to rounding.)
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,121 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 946 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,996 cases and 34 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,174 cases and 29 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 231 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,343 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 18 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 908 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 90% of hospitals reporting. That's 65 more patients than Monday's report.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.58 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 35,664 since Monday. The CDC on Tuesday reported 126,739 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 370 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
