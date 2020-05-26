COVID-19 update: Tuesday's numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 24,140 as of about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 176 new cases since Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 627 people are hospitalized, six fewer than Monday, with 78% of hospitals reporting. Cone Health is treating 66 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, spokesman Doug Allred said. Three weeks ago, on May 5, Cone Health was treating 26 patients, he said.
In Guilford County: 1,092 cases and 53 related deaths, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of 19 cases since Monday; the number of deaths increased by one. Local health officials on Tuesday afternoon reported a total of 181 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with 496 recoveries of patients confirmed to have COVID-19.
Guilford is one of five N.C. counties to record 1,000 or more cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest case count at 3,403 (73 deaths), followed by Wake at 1,478 (34 deaths), Durham at 1,333 (43 deaths), and Wayne at 1,029 (18 deaths).
In nearby counties: Alamance has 274 cases and 19 deaths; Davidson has 359 cases and 11 deaths; Forsyth has 977 cases and nine deaths; Randolph has 613 cases and 10 deaths; and Rockingham has 72 cases and two deaths, according to state data Tuesday morning.
N.C. cases by age group: 0-17 represent 6% of cases; 18-24 represent 9% of cases; 25-49 make p 44% of cases; 50-64 make up 23% of cases; 65-74 represent 9% of cases; 75 and older make up 10% of cases.
N.C. deaths: 766, which is 12 more since Monday. Of the state's reported COVID-19 associated deaths, none are reported in the 0-24 age group; 4% were in the 25-49 age group; 12% in the 50-64 group; 21% in the 65-74 group; and 63% in ages 75 and older.
Across the U.S.: More than 1.63 million cases as of Monday, an increase of 15,342 since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 97,669 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 620.
