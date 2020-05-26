CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump’s demand for a full-capacity Republican convention in Charlotte is putting pressure on North Carolina health officials — and local Republicans — as the number of novel coronavirus cases surges in the host county and statewide.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has refused to give in to the pressure, though, responding with a letter demanding a written safety plan from organizers of the Republican National Convention. Even GOP officials in Mecklenburg County have noted that Trump doesn’t have the power alone to cancel the convention contract. The convention, with over two years of planning, is set for August.
In a letter, North Carolina’s secretary of health, Dr. Mandy Cohen, asks Republican convention planners to provide a written COVID-19 safety plan “as soon as possible,” noting that Trump’s tweets amount to an “accelerated decision-making timeline.”
“The status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve, thus, it will be important to have several scenarios planned that can be deployed depending on the public health situation,” Cohen wrote.
On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County had at least 3,400 COVID-19 cases — more than twice the next-highest county — and 73 deaths, also the most in the state, according to state health officials. A third of the cases were tallied in the past two weeks.
Statewide, there were 24,000 cases as part of an upward trend that included 1,100 new cases Saturday, the worst daily increase yet. Nearly 800 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, giving North Carolina the 21st highest death count in the country.
Trump thrust North Carolina’s outbreak into the spotlight Monday when he threatened on Twitter to pull the Aug. 24-27 convention out of Charlotte if Cooper didn’t immediately agree to a full-capacity gathering. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans estimated the convention would draw 50,000 visitors.
Cooper has gradually eased business restrictions, but entertainment venues, bars and nightclubs remain closed under his current order that also caps indoor gatherings at 10 people. Restaurants are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity if they follow proper safety protocols
On Tuesday, Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, told Fox News Channel that Cooper owes the GOP firmer answers.
“It’s just the governor. He has to work with us,” McDaniel said. “Every state we talk to says we want to nominate the president here, but this governor is up for reelection and hasn’t given us the reassurances we need.”
Republicans in Georgia say they’re ready to host the convention if North Carolina falls through.
But Charlotte-area Republicans noted that the GOP would have to break its contract to move the convention elsewhere.
“I don’t know exactly what legal authority the president has over the party and therefore, whether he is in a position to give them an order to seek the cancellation of the contract,” said Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs, a Republican. “He’s not a party to the contract himself.”
Sarah Reidy-Jones, a convention delegate, said she believes the event will remain in Charlotte because of all the work and planning done over the past two years. She said that while she “doesn’t envy” Cooper or Charlotte officials, she also doesn’t want friction over the convention to turn into a rallying cry for Democratic donors.
Cooper, who was narrowly elected in 2016, faces a challenge from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest this year.
Mike Mulligan, a registered Republican in Charlotte, said he agrees with Trump that North Carolina should hold a full convention or risk losing it to another state. Mulligan, who retired from the financial services industry, said he would be comfortable with attending convention events even though, at age 66, he’s in a high-risk group.
“The economy can’t withstand losing the RNC,” he said. “With proper screening, I think they can pull this off.”
