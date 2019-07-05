A High Point man and Civil Rights activist was honored during President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
Clarence Henderson, 77, was praised by the president for his role in the Greensboro sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in 1960.
“Clarence Henderson was 18 years old when he took his place in history. Six decades later he is here tonight in his seat of honor,” Trump said in a rare Independence Day presidential address. “Clarence, thank you for making this country a much better place.”
Henderson, who was in attendance at the rainy celebration in the nation’s capital, said he appreciated Trump’s recognition.
The White House had called to invite him to attend the event, “A Salute to America,” which included a parade, fireworks, a show of military aircraft and Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
“Anything I’ve done in my life I’ve never done it for recognition. I’ve done it because I thought it needed to be done,” Henderson said. “It was a great honor to be asked to come up and be recognized.”
Henderson was a student at N.C. A&T State University when he joined the original four lunch counter protesters on the second day of their protest on Feb. 1, 1960.
He said his friend, Ezell Blair, who he’d known since first-grade, asked him to participate in the fight against segregation, known as Jim Crow laws, and he was “brave enough to answer the call.
“I walked into that place, not knowing if I’d leave going to jail or the morgue,” he said. “I was all of 18, but I’d seen so many things growing up and knew we had to put Jim Crow laws aside, bottom line.”
As a Civil Rights champion, Henderson has drawn criticism in the past for his candid support of the Republican leader in his climb to presidency.
But Henderson, who ran a financial services business for more than 25 years before retiring, said Trump has proven his business prowess and was the clear choice over 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Henderson, whose father was a lifelong Republican, cast his first Republican presidential vote for George W. Bush and continued voting for Republicans, even when Barack Obama stood poised to become the first black president.
Henderson, who has given an invocation on five occasions for Trump, said the president’s speech yesterday and the overall Fourth of July event were further proof that Trump has been right for the job.
While the event was critiqued for featuring tanks and other armored vehicles, Henderson said the event was celebratory and showed America’s strength.
“I think it was a great red, white and blue salute to America, nothing political about it,” Henderson said. “One thing about our president is he cheerleads America. That’s one thing we need in a president.”