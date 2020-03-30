A tractor-trailer carrying 86 large pigs overturned Monday on the exit ramp from Interstate 40 West to U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem. The driver, Joshua Lee Miller, wasn't hurt, but several pigs were injured, authorities said.

At least one pig was euthanized at the scene due to its severe injuries, said August Vernon, the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management.

Emergency dispatchers received reports about 4:06 p.m. of a tractor trailer partially overturned on the off-ramp, Winston-Salem police said. 

The tractor trailer was carrying the pigs to a slaughterhouse, Vernon said. Many pigs survived the crash, Vernon said. Emergency crews worked to rescue and recover the remaining animals from the rig and set up a corral next to the overturned trailer.

Some pigs were moved onto another trailer being hauled by a pickup truck. City firefighters sprayed the overturned trailer with water to keep the pigs cool, Vernon said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash forced police to close the ramp from westbound I-40 onto northbound U.S. 52 and the entry ramp from U.S. 52 North to I-40 West for several hours Monday. The ramps reopened before midnight Monday, police said said in an email. Drivers were encouraged to select alternate routes until then.

The tractor trailer hauling the pigs crashed less than a mile from the site of Feb. 18 wreck on I-40 involving livestock, Vernon said.

That crash closed a section of Interstate 40 east near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195 for about 11 hours and resulted in the deaths of 20 head of cattle.

