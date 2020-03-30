Authorities with the Winston Salem Police Department are on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer carrying livestock.
At approximately 4:06 p.m., emergency dispatchers began to receive reports of a tractor trailer partially overturned on the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 40 leading to northbound U.S. 52.
Upon arrival, authorities found no people injured as a result of the wreck, but the overturned tractor-trailer was carrying about 86 large pigs. Many of the pigs, which were being taken to a slaughterhouse, survived the crash, said August Vernon, director of Winston-Salem emergency management. It wasn't immediately clear how many were injured or died.
Emergency crews are working to rescue and recover the remaining animals from the rig and set up a corral next to the overturned rig. Some animals were being moved onto another trailer being hauled by a pickup truck. Firefighters were spraying the overturned trailer with water to keep the pigs cool, Vernon said.
A preliminary investigation into this crash suggests that speed was a factor in this accident, police said.
The crash has closed the ramp from westbound I-40 onto northbound U.S. 52 until rescue operations are completed. Drivers are encouraged to select alternate routes until the ramp reopens.
The tractor trailer hauling pigs crashed less than a mile from the site of Feb. 18 wreck involving livestock. That crash closed section of Interstate 40 east near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195 for about 11 hours and resulted in the deaths of 20 head of cattle.
