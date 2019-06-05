GREENSBORO — The Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning as a 47-year-old Greensboro man.
Douglas Eddie Kilgore was driving his GMC Acadia SUV the wrong way on Interstate 73 about 11 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road just before the overpass and down onto Interstate 85 Business below, the patrol said in a news release. The SUV struck a concrete median and landed on its roof in the northbound shoulder of the road.
Kilgore was thrown from the vehicle and killed, the patrol said.
Troopers said failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding, and driving the wrong direction all played a signifcant part in the fatal wreck.
The crash closed I-85 Business in both directions and I-73 North from I-85 North. All roads were reopened by 3 p.m., the patrol said.
