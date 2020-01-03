GREENSBORO — A city program to turn renters into first-time homebuyers has done it again.
The campaign, #100Homes, started 2019 with a goal to convert 100 Greensboro renters to first-time homebuyers by Dec. 31.
It had doubled that number by August and served 317 homeowners — more than triple the goal — by Dec. 31, the city announced Friday.
That’s nearly $43 million worth of real estate purchased in the city in 2019, according to the news release.
The partnership between the city's Neighborhood Development Department and the nonprofit Housing Consultants Group guides people through the maze of buying their first house and helps them with a down payment — a major hurdle to homeownership.
Through the program, prospective homebuyers can receive:
- A class that coaches them on what they need and what to expect when they buy a house.
- A down-payment assistance loan of up to $10,000 from the city. The loan is forgiven at 20 percent a year up to five years, when the debt is forgiven completely. (Another state program available through mortgage lenders can add more assistance to that.)
- Encouragement and information on the importance of staying current with payments, maintenance challenges and the other issues involved with home ownership.
To be eligible, your family income must be below $72,600 a year for a family of two or $84,700 a year for a family of three or more.
Though the marketing campaign has come to an end, the city’s down payment and closing cost assistance program will continue in 2020, a city spokeswoman said.
