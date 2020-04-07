fire

TRINITY - An early morning fire Tuesday claimed the life of a resident at the Ashley Mobile Home Park and sent another to the hospital, Randolph County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

A 911 call was made just after 5 a.m. Tuesday by a neighbor who said smoke was coming from a home at Lot 10 at the park on Old Mountain Road. Deputies and firefighters responded and found the home in flames with one resident outside, and another resident was reported to still be inside, the news release said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the other resident was located inside deceased. The resident who was able to escape the blaze was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition, officials said.

The Randolph County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and believes it to be accidental. The names of the residents are not being released by officials at this time, awaiting notification of their family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments