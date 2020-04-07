TRINITY - An early morning fire Tuesday claimed the life of a resident at the Ashley Mobile Home Park and sent another to the hospital, Randolph County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.
A 911 call was made just after 5 a.m. Tuesday by a neighbor who said smoke was coming from a home at Lot 10 at the park on Old Mountain Road. Deputies and firefighters responded and found the home in flames with one resident outside, and another resident was reported to still be inside, the news release said.
Once the fire was extinguished, the other resident was located inside deceased. The resident who was able to escape the blaze was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition, officials said.
The Randolph County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and believes it to be accidental. The names of the residents are not being released by officials at this time, awaiting notification of their family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.