Forsyth County, Guilford County and the rest of the Triad are under a freeze warning overnight through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. In addition to a freeze, scattered to widespread frost is also expected.
The overnight lows are expected to hit 30 to 32 degrees.
