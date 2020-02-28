Laura Pichardo and Lee Haywood vie in a redrawn district where three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Walker backed out.

Republicans also have a primary, but it might not matter in a redrawn district where GOP voters are now woefully outnumbered.

The state legislator from Winston-Salem says his work with the homeless sets him apart in a crowded field.

"This district fits," she said of the newly formed 6th Congressional District's urban character.

Hanes served in the state legislature, Foxx worked as a congressional chief of staff.

The former Guilford County commissioner is one of five Democrats running in the newly formed 6th Congressional District.

Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo want to represent their party in a new district that tilts Democrat.

WANT TO WATCH?

What: Recap of interviews with all seven 6th District candidates

Where: On "Triad Today," hosted by Jim Longworth

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday on WXLV-Channel 45 and 11 a.m. Sunday on WMYV-Channel 48.

Missed an individual interview? Check them out at http://triadtoday.com/