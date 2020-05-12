Local law enforcement agencies are turning to social media to help their communities safely memorialize officers who have died in the line of duty.
Because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, there are no public gatherings to honor fallen officers. Instead, many departments plan to post pre-recorded video tributes Friday on Facebook.
May 15 was designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The week in which that date falls is recognized as National Police Week.
"In place of our normal joint county memorial service we will be doing a video service this year that will be posted (Friday) on the social media of all the participating agencies," Ron Glenn, a spokesman for Greensboro police, said in an email.
In addition to thanking officers in their community, Glenn said residents are also encouraged to use blue bulbs in their patio and porch lights if they would like to participate in memorializing officers.
Posting messages on social media at facebook.com/GreensboroPolice, or placing signs around homes and businesses, are other safe ways to thank local officers.
"Police officers have continued to keep the community safe during this pandemic by doing what they always do, which is step up when they are needed most," Glenn said. "Officers have chosen to continue to serve despite the risk to their health and the health of their families. They have continued to answer calls for help in the face of one of the most unique situations we as a country have ever seen.
"This week we remember those who have given their lives to keep our communities safe and we honor those that are continuing to do that every day," Glenn said. "Every police officer and non-sworn employee at the Greensboro Police Department has embodied sacrificing for their community during this pandemic and as a department it is our honor to continue to serve the city of Greensboro."
Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, echoes Glenn's sentiments about this year's remembrances. The sheriff's office also plans to post something Friday at facebook.com/guilfordcountysheriff.
She said during a telephone interview that the community has already expressed generosity by donating hand sanitizer and other critical supplies, such as masks.
"The community has been very kind," Poag said. "We don't want to lose anyone during this pandemic. We want to keep everyone safe."
Lt. Matt Truitt, a spokesman for High Point police, said the department's services and events were canceled because of the pandemic. As a result, police pre-recorded a memorial video that is scheduled to post at 8 a.m. Friday to facebook.com/HighPointPoliceNC.
Each day this week, High Point will post a remembrance to each of the department's five fallen officers, Truitt said. Officer David Dulin visited the gravesites of four of those officers on Monday and placed flowers at each.
Two weeks ago, chaplain John Vernon went to Curry, N.C., to place flowers at the grave of Officer Carey J. Reaves. The public is encouraged to visit the department's Facebook page this week to learn more about the other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"We all are wearing our mourning bands over our badges this week," Truitt said in an email.
Residents who want to show their support can also attach a blue ribbon to their mailbox or wear a blue ribbon this week.
Kernersville police, along with Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, also plan a virtual memorial on Friday. It can be viewed on the Facebook pages of the town of Kernersville and the sheriff's office.
On Tuesday, the state Highway Patrol held a virtual ceremony in remembrance of 67 fallen members. The event was livestreamed and is available on the patrol's website, the agency said in a news release.
“Like many things across our nation and state at this time, this annual memorial event looks different this year,” Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., the patrol's commander, said in the ceremony, according to the release. “This is not how we expected to come together today, but this remembrance is no less real and no less important. ... Please know my heart is with you today and always, and I hope this event brings comfort to you.”
