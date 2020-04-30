Triad Goodwill will reopen six of its retail stores on Friday, May 1, according to a news release.
The following stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, starting Friday:
• 1235 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro
• 3519 N. Elm Street, Greensboro
• 11316 N. Main Street, Archdale
• 6625 NC-135, Mayodan
• 3921 Battleground Ave.
• 3740 S. Church Street, Burlington
"We're taking things one day at a time, one store at a time, and your patience is greatly appreciated," the announcement said.
The stores "have new safety policies and guidelines in place to help protect the safety of our team members and customers," it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.