Winston-Salem and regional Democratic leaders banded together Monday to publicly oppose changes to auto-emissions standards sought by the Trump administration and to call on Sen. Thomas Tillis (R-N.C.) to oppose them as well.
Gathering at Benton Convention Center, the six Democrats — including four members of the Winston-Salem City Council, a Guilford County state senator and two candidates for the General Assembly — said the current emissions rules should stay in place to safeguard the environment.
“As local elected leaders responsible for helping to protect the health of our community, we strongly oppose the Trump administration’s attempt to gut the pollution-cutting clean-car standards,” said Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse. Besse is also a candidate for N.C. House District 74.
Under the Obama administration, auto-emissions rules were put into place that required ever-higher levels of fuel efficiency through the 2025 model year.
The Trump administration is proposing to instead maintain the 2020 model-year standards for the 2021-26 model-year period, and to end a waiver that has allowed the state of California to set stricter limits, limits that other states in turn may adopt.
Tillis, North Carolina’s junior senator elected in 2014, is up for re-election in 2020. Richard Burr, the state’s other senator and also a Republican, has said he will not run for re-election when his term ends in 2022.
Besse said the emission standards under the existing law “are beginning to work, but we have further to go.”
“The Trump EPA’s proposed retreat from the clean-car standards would bring that progress to a screeching halt,” Besse said.
Other city council members present were John Larson of South Ward, Jeff MacIntosh of Northwest Ward and Annette Scippio of East Ward.
As well, N.C. Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, and Terri LeGrand, a candidate for N.C. Senate District 31 made statements opposing the Trump rule change during the event. District 31 includes parts of eastern and southern Forsyth, as well as all of Davie County.
“Let’s face it: Gas is a big part of every family’s budget,” Larson said, noting that, with greater fuel efficiency, families have more money to spend on food or other needs.
Scippio, taking a broader approach, said voters expect their representatives to use “good common sense” and understand “there is only one earth.”
“When we pollute the air, we put toxins in our system,” Scippio said, adding that it is better to protect air quality than to have to clean it up.
LeGrand called the transportation sector the biggest contributor to climate change and said that states need to keep the ability to tackle the problem “with every tool we have.”
The Tillis office did not respond to a request for a comment on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.