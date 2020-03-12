At least three Triad area counties are suspending jail visitation by friends and family members and implementing other processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news releases from the agencies. No reports of the coronavirus have been reported in these counties, thus far.
Beginning Friday in Guilford County, visitation at both of the county's detention centers will be suspended until further notice, except for attorneys representing individuals confined in the jails, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Also beginning Friday, all individuals entering the jails in Greensboro and High Point, including sheriff’s office employees, will have their temperatures taken at the entrances. Any individual with a temperature of 100.8 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied admittance and will be asked not to return for up next fourteen days. All volunteer services at the jails also are temporarily suspended.
All services provided by magistrates and all sex offender registration and monitoring at the two detention centers will continue, according to the release.
In Alamance County, the sheriff's office is also restricting visitor access and suspending fingerprinting services at its detention center, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The front offices at the sheriff's office will remain open, as will the magistrate’s offices in the jail. Fingerprinting services for concealed carry applications, background checks, etc., are scheduled to resume March 30.
In Randolph County, jail visitation is cancelled until until further notice, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Also, the agency is postponing the Fallen Officer Memorial Monument dedication service on March 18 and the department's Citizens Academy. A new date for these activities has not yet been set.
Also, the Randolph County agency is asking that when deputies respond to a call, citizens meet the deputy outside, if possible, rather than meeting in a confined space.
