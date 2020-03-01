Triad 'American Idol' contestant and Harris Teeter cutting its hours are among our most popular posts last week
Some of our most-read stories at Greensboro.com from the past week.
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
The "American Idol" judges were on the fence when High Point native and Ragsdale High School grad Kay Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — auditioned in Savannah, Ga.
In Sunday night's episode of the talent competition, pop-star and judge Katy Perry told Genyse to go outside and see what people on the street think.
"Kay's fate is in your hands," Perry told the group she pulled together outside.
Find out what they thought — and whether Genyse is headed to Hollywood — by watching the video above.
Eden man found dead in Georgia days after going missing on hike
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Hiker Eddie Noonkester of Eden, who went missing along a feeder route to the Appalachian Trail in northern Georgia, has been found dead.
Noonkester's body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near Len Foote Hike Inn in Dawson County, news outlets reported.
Noonkester had been missing since Feb. 14, after he began a “thru-hike.” He had become “disoriented” on the hike, and may have been experiencing a medical emergency, Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services said.
Noonkester’s brother, Wesley, was with search crews and authorities at Amicolola Falls State Park on Wednesday when the death was announced.
“It’s not the outcome that I had hoped for, but at the end of the day, our goal was to bring Eddie home and we were able to do that,” Wesley Noonkester said.
The cause of death had not been determined, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was expected to conduct an autopsy.
A “thru-hike” is an end-to-end backpacking trip on a long distance trail like the Appalachian Trail. The Appalachian Approach Trail is an 8-mile (13-kilometer) approach beginning the 78-mile (125-kilometer) Georgia portion of the Appalachian.
Greensboro tap room closing Saturday
GREENSBORO — A downtown tap room that features nearly 50 taps is closing.
Horigan's House of Taps at 603-A S. Elm St. announced on its Facebook page and website that Saturday is the last day beer will flow.
The post reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce Horigan’s House of Taps will be closing it’s doors as of Sunday morning... To all our Tap House guests, friends and family, it has been our pleasure and honor to share this experience with you. Thank you all for supporting us. As our “Tap House” chapter ends, a new one begins for us. We look forward to focusing on the priorities and needs of our family and spending as much quality time with them as possible."
Mike and Mary Beth Horan opened the taproom in 2017. It offered 48 taps of craft brews and wines with self-serve concept.
Years in the making, Publix breaks ground on Greensboro distribution center
GREENSBORO — It took four years, but grocery chain Publix took a big step toward opening its first North Carolina distribution center with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday on a large swath of land east of the city.
“We know that North Carolina is the right kind of state for this type of company,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during Thursday's event, where more than a hundred people gathered under a tent at the site.
The Florida company, which is owned by employees, is investing between $300 and $400 million in the 350-acre project on U.S. 70 at Birch Creek Road east of Greensboro.
“This is an absolutely amazing project,” said N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, who was among the many state and local officials to attend the groundbreaking.
Publix first approached elected officials four years ago about the possibility of opening the company's tenth distribution hub among a chain of 1,239 stores that stretch along the East Coast.
In a show of solidarity, the City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners guaranteed up to $37 million in incentives for the project in spring 2018.
On Thursday, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said one of the deciding factors in council's approval was how Publix treats its employees.
“The (employee) benefit package really weighed in our decision-making process,” Vaughan said.
The site’s proximity to major interstates, including the nearly completed Greensboro Urban Loop, spurred Publix to choose Greensboro over other potential sites. Company officials said they felt the city was best positioned to serve its stores in North and South Carolina as well as Virginia.
“Greensboro made perfect sense to us,” said Maria Brous, the company's director of communications.
From its headquarters in Lakeland, Fla., Publix has been expanding throughout the Southeast and is as far north as Virginia. There are over 40 stores in North Carolina, including Greensboro’s first store that opened in November.
“We are centrally located for Publix," Cooper said. "This means a lot more people in the Triad will get good-paying jobs."
The distribution center will be built in two phases with the first taking about a couple of years.
On Thursday, Publix displayed the charity that has become part of its reputation with a $2,500 donation to both Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Backpack Beginnings.
“We want to be a part of the fiber of the communities we serve,” said Todd Jones, the company's CEO.
Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours
GREENSBORO — All Harris Teeter grocery stores will start closing at midnight come Wednesday, including two in Greensboro.
The stores at 3330 W. Friendly Ave. at Friendly Center and 5710-W W. Gate City Blvd. will no longer be open all night.
The store at 2727 S. Church St. in Burlington is also moving away from being a 24-hour store.
The reduction in hours is part of Harris Teeter transitioning all of its stores away from 24-hour service.
"We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry," a spokesperson for Harris Teeter said in a statement.
Several factors are cited for the change including customer shopping trends, lease requirements and "other economic considerations."
As of Wednesday, all stores will close at midnight. Stores will open each day at 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.
According to the spokesperson, no positions are being eliminated as a result of the transition.
