GREENSBORO — A playground in the trees is coming to the Greensboro Science Center and much of it will be handicapped accessible, officials say.
The Kiwanisaurus Tree House Adventure will include specialized treehouses and interactive adventure bridges, according to a news release from the center at 4301 Lawndale Drive.
“We are theming it around dinosaurs and science,” said Kathy Neff, the center’s director of development. The center plans to incorporate dinosaur statues up to 15 feet tall in the design so kids inside a treehouse “will look into the face of the dinosaur,” Neff said.
Beanhouse Builders is scheduled to begin construction this fall, Neff said, and it will take about four months to complete. A grand opening is planned for spring 2020.
The $400,000 project will include five treehouses and five platforms. The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and Nat Greene Kiwanis are shouldering much of its cost and the Hagan and Cummings families are each sponsoring a treehouse, center officials said.
About a half-acre has been set aside for the project between the Animal Discovery Zoo and the planned zoo expansion, called Revolution Ridge. About half of the space will be used initially. The center hopes private donors will step up to pay for additional treehouses.
“It will be located directly across from our gibbons exhibit,” Neff said. “(It’s) a way to mimic how our gibbons can climb through the trees.”
The playground will be included in admission for children younger than 8, who don’t meet the age requirement for the center’s Skywild aerial adventure course.
