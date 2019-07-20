Blandwood’s Morehead collection features pieces that once belonged to the family of the former North Carolina governor.

About Blandwood

Guided tours of the house, at 447 West Washington St. in downtown Greensboro, are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors or for members of a group of 10 or more; and $5 for children under 12.

Farmer Charles Bland built a four-room Federal-style house on the site of Blandwood in 1795. A Greensboro businessman added two rooms to the house in 1822. John Motley Morehead bought Blandwood in 1827 and hired prominent New York architect A.J. Davis to expand it in the 1840s. The result - with its with its tower and stucco walls - is the oldest surviving Italianate structure in the country.

Blandwood is operated by Preservation Greensboro and was chosen as a National Historic Landmark in 1988.