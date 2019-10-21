Watch for profiles of the News & Record Woman of the Year and Rising Star in Sunday's Life section. You can also find them with the digital version of this article at greensboro.com.

Women to Women grants

Family Success Center: $70,000, the third installment of a $210,000 multi-year grant. The center aims to help reduce generational poverty by improving financial stability over three to five years.

Church World Service: $33,000 for the Strategic Alignment Project, which helps refugee women maximize local resources and integrate into the community.

Wheels 4 Hope: $22,500 for the Driving Women’s Success Program, which provides affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable women in our community.

A Simple Gesture: $10,000 for the No Child Hungry Project. This pilot project, created with Backpack Beginnings and Healthy Steps, helps feed children and pregnant women.

Court Watch: $4,500 for The Process Server Program, which helps children and families who need legal assistance.