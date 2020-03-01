generic emergency lights.jpg (copy)

A two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon injured two people and forced the temporary closure of a busy intersection in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem police, a 1992 Chevrolet truck driven by Wayne Hackett, 75, of Winston-Salem collided with a pickup driven by a 27-year-old East Bend woman.

Hackett was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Lindsay Vivian Yount, of East Bend, was treated for minor injuries. A passenger in her truck, 29-year-old Henry Newbury, also of East Bend, was not injured.

Police said that Hackett was traveling west on Cloverdale Avenue in the center lane when, “for unknown reasons at this time,” his truck collided into Yount’s 1996 Chevy, which she was driving south on Miller Street.

The intersection of Cloverdale and Miller was shut down about 1:15 p.m. and remained closed for several hours.

 

