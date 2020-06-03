GREENSBORO — The economic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic has so ravaged the tourism industry in Greensboro that a monthly revenue loss of 87% is better than expected.
That’s because local tourism officials had expected income from the county’s occupancy tax on hotels and motels to drop to zero in April, traditionally the biggest month for visitors to Greensboro. But when 13% of the previously budgeted $500,000 from the tax came in, April income beat predictions, said Henri Fourrier, President and CEO of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fourrier presented his still-grim outlook Tuesday to the Greensboro City Council, which approves the city’s portion of his group’s budget, funded through a combination of money from 3% occupancy taxes on hotels in Guilford County and in Greensboro.
He said his group has revised its income predictions to 10% of previous expectations in May and June.
“That doesn’t sound that great, but compared to zero it’s pretty good,” Fourrier told the council on a Zoom virtual meeting.
Fourrier said that as Gov. Roy Cooper eases business restrictions during the pandemic, hotels will begin to see more business.
“We’re hoping that as the community opens up, people are going to start getting out,” he said. “I feel that’s happening, but I think for the most part people are still scared about getting out and getting the virus.”
But when Mayor Nancy Vaughan asked Fourrier about the outlook for conventions and meetings in the city, one of the state’s more popular destinations with lots of hotel rooms and event space, Fourrier said it’s complicated.
He said it’s difficult to reschedule conventions for future dates because other events are still on the calendar.
“We’re trying to squeeze them in as best we can,” he said.
“Until the governor takes us into Phase Three and beyond (of reopening), everybody’s canceling,” he added.
There’s not a simple answer because people can’t plan for a date when the virus is going to be over.
“It keeps rolling,” he said, “and people will cancel as they approach that time frame.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has cut its advertising budget and is promoting the city more through social media, he said. Some people staying in local hotels fly for airlines or work for local businesses that must meet executives in person.
“It’s not a lot of people, but it’s some; it’s contributing,” he said.
At a minimum, Fourrier said, his group predicts at least a 25% decrease in income and expenditures for its next fiscal year.
The council approved its $830,000 portion of his budget.
The other issue that dominated Tuesday’s City Council meeting was a discussion of “systemic racism” spotlighted by the protests and downtown damage in the wake of last week’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The council agreed informally to ask City Manager David Parrish to organize a way the nine members can hold a virtual town hall meeting for residents to air their grievances and make suggestions for direct actions the council can take.
“We are committed to doing that,” Vaughan said. “I am committed to doing that. I know we are going to do this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.