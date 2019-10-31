Updated 6:44 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Guilford County until 7 p.m. and southeastern Rockingham County and southwestern Caswell County until 7:30 p.m.
At 6:37 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near McLeansville, 10 miles south of Reidsville, and moving northeast at 45 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the weather service warned. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur and tree damage is likely, according to the warning.
Locations impacted include Reidsville, Camp Springs, Jericho, Quick and Lawsonville.
People in these areas are advised to take cover. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris, the National Weather Service advised.
Updated 6:32 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Guilford County until 7 p.m.
At 6:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Greensboro, moving northeast at 65 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the weather service warned. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur and tree damage is likely, according to the warning.
Locations impacted include Greensboro, Summerfield, Lake Townsend Marina, Lake Townsend, Lake Jeanette Marina, Monticello, Lake Brandt and Haw River State Park.
People in these areas are advised to take cover, move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and if you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Posted 3:51 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a tornado watch for the Piedmont Triad.
The watch, which is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, includes Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Randolph counties.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible late this afternoon into this evening, NWS said.
The threat is greatest from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the weather alert.
