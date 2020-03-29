Thomas S. Haggai of High Point, a philanthropic leader and former CEO of IGA Global, died March 27. He was 89.
Haggai was a radio commentator, public speaker and Southern Baptist minister who in 1956 became the first pastor of Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point.
"He loved spreading the gospel to all he met, but especially to young people," his obituary said.
In 1972, he became the first person outside of the grocery industry to join the board of the Independent Grocers Alliance, better known as IGA.
Four years later, Haggai became chairman of the IGA board and was named the company’s president and CEO in 1986. Haggai stepped down from his day-to-day corporate responsibilities in 2010 and retired as chairman in 2016. UNCG awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2011.
For 52 years, the Thomas Haggai and Associates Foundation granted scholarships to train nontraditional students as elementary school teachers. In 2016, the foundation granted UNCG's School of Education $2.3 million for a new teacher-training program, at that time the largest gift in the education school’s history.
Over the years, Haggai’s foundation awarded more than $4 million in scholarships to nearly 800 nontraditional students who want to teach elementary school. The foundation endowed education scholarships at six schools, including UNCG. The others are Florida Gulf Coast University, George Mason University, Miami University, Texas A&M University and Winthrop University.
Haggai received the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad in 2017.
The Kalamazoo, Mich., native considered High Point his “adopted hometown” and worked extensively there and around the world to promote education, entrepreneurship, religious tolerance, and cross-cultural understanding, according to his Citation Award nomination.
Haggai was instrumental in forming the Business Roundtable, which is focused on downtown High Point’s success. He also received many honorary degrees and awards, including High Point’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year award, the Horatio Alger Association’s Norman Vincent Peale Award, and the Food Marketing Institutes’ Herbert Hoover Award.
Like so many families during the coronavirus pandemic, Haggai's family held a small private gathering, according to his obituary.
"A memorial service will be held at a later date so that all who wish to gather and celebrate the life of Tom Haggai will have the opportunity to attend," the obituary said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.