After voters finish casting their ballots today for municipal elections, they won't have long to wait to find out who will be running in 2020. Filing for next year's election starts less than a month from now.
But first, here's what to expect from Tuesday's election:
Who gets to vote?
Not everyone. The municipal election is only open to voters whose precincts fall in the following areas: High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Sedgefield Sanitary District, Burlington and Kernersville.
What's on the ballot?
Seven communities will pick a mayor and council members or aldermen: High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Burlington and Kernersville. Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale and Whitsett will vote just for town council seats. The Sedgefield Sanitary District is also on the ballot.
High Point voters will also decide whether the city will be able to issue $50 million in bonds to pay for projects for roads, parks and recreation and affordable housing. City officials have said they expect no tax increase, based on the plan created to cover the cost of repaying the bonds over time.
Where do I vote?
Voters must go to their precinct to cast a ballot. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.
Wait, filing for 2020 starts when?
Noon on Dec. 2. It will run through noon Dec. 20. This is when all those presidential candidates get to make it official. But the 2020 election will feature a slew of races, including congressional seats as well as the 10 "Council of State" posts, from governor to state treasurer. Local races include county commissioner, school board, register of deeds and judicial seats.
North Carolina's primary is March 3.
