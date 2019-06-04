TOBACCOVILLE — A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night.
William George Price Jr., 37, of River Bluff Farms Road in Tobaccoville, was driving on Ridge Road about 9 p.m. when he crashed, according to the Highway Patrol.
His Volvo wrecked in a slight curve about a half mile west of Tobaccoville Road, the Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened about four miles from his house.
Price was driving an estimated 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his car, according to the report.
He died from his injuries.