N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser

File photo

 Courtesy of the N.C. Highway Patrol/

TOBACCOVILLE — A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night.

William George Price Jr., 37, of River Bluff Farms Road in Tobaccoville, was driving on Ridge Road about 9 p.m. when he crashed, according to the Highway Patrol.

His Volvo wrecked in a slight curve about a half mile west of Tobaccoville Road, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about four miles from his house.

Price was driving an estimated 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his car, according to the report.

He died from his injuries.

snewell@wsjournal.com

336-727-4068

@s_k_newell on Twitter

