The far-away threat of the coronavirus didn’t hit home until the Men’s ACC Tournament came to town — the city’s chance to shine after a five-year break and prove ourselves worthy to host future championships.
Then the bottom dropped out. The second day of the tournament, as concerns about COVID-19 grew, organizers announced games would go on, but without fans in the stands. The next day, the tournament was canceled.
The announcements that events were still on, then modified, then canceled were dizzying, yet our staff stayed on top of things as the landscape around us transformed.
Who would have imagined that schools, theaters, stores and restaurants would all close the next week?
Then barber shops.
And playgrounds.
That people would be urged to wear masks to the grocery store and cars would line up for miles to buy fresh strawberries?
Just like you, none of us at the News & Record have experienced anything like this. Unlike a one-time natural disaster or event, this is a prolonged, accelerating situation, with many circumstances changing by the hour.
At this unprecedented time in our world, local journalism is more important than ever. We offer invaluable information and help those of you in isolation know what’s going on beyond your doors — the good and the bad. We also give you ways to connect with your community and help each other in this time of crisis, from inviting “home office” photos to coloring and fiction contests.
Some of us are still working in our downtown office, while others are working remotely from home, mastering new technologies while covering the news. Some have taken on new roles as sports and entertainment events disappeared.
Our nimble, hard-working journalists are doing all they can to keep people informed with facts as fears set in over health risks, job losses and the stress of isolation.
And you’re responding to these efforts, coming to our website for crucial news.
During March, more than 1.3 million readers came to greensboro.com. You viewed the site more than 4.7 million times.
You turned to greensboro.com nearly 80,000 times for information about city and county stay-home orders.
Each week, tens of thousands of you check out the powerful images captured by our talented photo team, from virtual birthday parties to profiles of essential workers.
As we support you, I urge you to do the same for us. If you don’t already subscribe to our print or online news, please support our vital service by doing so. Digital subscriptions start at $3 for three months.
The News & Record is a business, and like all businesses, we’re hard hit by declines in ad revenue as other businesses adjust to massive reductions in their revenue. Many businesses are closed because of the pandemic. Others operate at a much smaller scale, such as restaurants offering only curbside and takeout orders.
Our advertising losses mean all of our employees must take two weeks of unpaid furlough time by the end of June, though some managers have opted for the equivalent 15% cut in pay to keep working every week. That’s how important you are to us.
We want to help other businesses, too. The News & Record is publishing a restaurant directory to let you know which restaurants are open for delivery and takeout. Last week, we launched a “Shop Local Business” site (https://localbusiness.lee.net/greensboro) to promote businesses that sell gift cards or have online sales available. Both initiatives are free to these small businesses.
If you are not a seven-day subscriber, please consider signing up with the News & Record. We have both print and online subscriptions available. Your support of local journalism and information has never been needed more.
Go to https://checkout.greensboro.com to sign up online or call 336-274-5476.
Please subscribe.
Thank you.
