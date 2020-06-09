GREENSBORO — School-resource officers work in every middle and high school in Guilford County and are drawn from the Greensboro and High Point police departments as well as the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The county shares some of the financial burden with the two cities while Greensboro picks up the cost of three supervisors who oversee the 17 resource officers that work in schools.
But the City Council, which is grappling with a budget shortfall in the coming year, said Tuesday it wants the county to begin covering the $500,000 budget for the three supervisors and other administrative costs the city is currently paying.
City Manager David Parrish will go to county officials Wednesday to make that request.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy raised the issue Tuesday at a work session to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year.
“There’s extreme concern about the role of police in schools,” Kennedy said. “If Guilford County Schools wants to contract with Greensboro to provide police officers, that is their right. But the city shouldn’t have to spend money to supplement it.”
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter pushed back at the suggestion, however, saying that resource officers provide a crucial link that can help prevent crimes in schools before police officers can be dispatched.
She referred to a December 2018 incident at Smith High School when an armed man entered the cafeteria and threatened to shoot people. A school-resource officer was one of three people who confronted the man and prevented him from harming students.
“If it had gone through dispatch and a regular officer, we’d be looking at a lot of dead kids,” Abuzuaiter said.
Police Chief Brian James told council members that resource officers in Greensboro deal with 1,800 “interactions” for possible crimes a year and are often able to divert children who could face criminal charges into alternative-justice programs.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said if the county begins paying for the supervisors, she wants to be sure Greensboro officers remain in those positions. Greensboro police, she said, go through diversity training and other programs that reflect the city’s priorities for its residents.
“I’m tired of picking up the additional cost,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
But she added the city should communicate with the county quickly.
“If we don’t have the right discussion and end it in the right way, we’ll get a backlash,” she said. “Parents want their children protected.”
Parrish also told council during the wide-ranging discussion that the city is preparing new guidelines for how 911 dispatchers describe suspects to police officers.
Under new guidelines the city is preparing, dispatchers will be trained to ask for a person’s estimated height and weight in addition to other factors when talking to a 911 caller.
“It will undoubtedly result in less unnecessary and potentially dangerous stops of persons,” Councilman Justin Outling said.
Shame on the city council. It is now too expensive to protect our kids?
