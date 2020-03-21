A few weeks ago, I actually thought it would have been nice to have had a few more snow days this year, so I could work from home.
Be careful what you wish for. We’ve just completed our first week of working and schooling from home, and It’s uncertain how many more weeks we may be doing this.
I should be honest. We didn’t do a lot of schooling from home this week. I admire my friends who are already completing fully structured days with academics, arts and crafts and enrichment activities. But our family — we’re just trying to get used to this new, hopefully-it’s-just-temporary normal.
It’s been an exhausting week. I mean, the uncertainty of our times right now is certainly stressful. We’ve all at least read the headlines or the social media posts, so I won’t waste space and stir up more anxiety here.
But it’s also a special juggling act to try navigating a conference call or work-related video chat, while trying to ensure your child isn’t eating too much junk food, watching too many YouTube toy reviews or turning the entire house into one giant preschool playroom.
Here’s the kicker: I’m not doing this alone. My husband, an artist who has always WFH (worked from home), will assume the homeschooling responsibilities. And my 9-year-old son is pretty responsible and well-behaved. I have friends who are single-parenting it. I also have friends juggling WFH with their partners and multiple children. So I’ve got it pretty good.
Still, something happens when I have to pick up the phone or dial into a video conference for work — that is the exact moment when someone must ask me a question. Even when I gave the warning five minutes prior that I was going to be on a work call and COULD NOT talk or listen to anyone.
There are both pros and cons to WFH.
Pros
You gain more work time because you eliminate the commute to and from the office. Wait — is that a pro for me, the worker?
You’re not worried about what you’re wearing or if it matches or if it’s flattering.
You get to use your own bathroom, where you can crack a window, and there’s soft toilet paper. That is, if you were able to find a roll that you didn’t have to fight someone for.
You save on gas and coffee money.
Technology is so much more advanced today, that working remotely is so easy. Random hugs from your family and snuggles with pets throughout the day.
Cons
Boundaries. It’s so easy to forget to take breaks. I thought there would be more time for walks and yoga because I’d be home earlier in the evenings. But I feel so guilty for being so distant from the family all day that the last thing I want to do is remove myself even more by taking a walk by myself.
Working from home on a random snow day or during a school break is way different when you’re trying to ensure your child gets three hours of active learning.
If those are the only cons I can really think of, then I guess WFH isn’t so bad. Like so many families, we’re just figuring it out as we go.
When it comes down to it — in these uncertain times, when so many of us are worried about the state of the world, our health, our loss of income or the possibility of it — the shining light of my day is my son. He laughs as though he doesn’t have a care in the world. And, for now, he doesn’t. He plays and creates comic books and writes stories about dragons and aliens. He rides his bike and eats snacks.
And this week he starts home schooling.
