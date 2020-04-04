As schools and universities shift to distance learning and people are urged to practice “social distancing,” we invited some parents to share their experiences.
We’ve all seen the work from home memes.
The ones about adapting to your new coworkers — children, pets, spouses. The new work attire of crumpled, food and sweat-stained clothing worn for too many days in a row.
My favorite ones are about conference calls and video conferencing. Sometimes face-to-face communication is awkward enough. Spotty internet connections and various background distractions can make these interactions even more so. No one is sure when to talk and none of us have mastered the mute/unmute button. Fast Company published a roundup of the funniest memes about working from home during the coronavirus.
I’ve worked from home before. I’ve done three stints of freelance writing. I remember what it’s like to be able to wear pajamas all day while working. It doesn’t matter if you’re having a bad hair day or haven’t had a chance to shower before 2 p.m. But when video conferencing enters the picture — that’s a game-changer.
My son was also in pre-school the last time I worked from home. He was in school half the day and then came home for a two-hour nap. He’s fairly self-sufficient now, but he’s not always a considerate co-worker.
Sometimes he tries to make guest appearances in my video conference meetings.
Sometimes, he’s just a distraction. I was video conferencing in his room once because I thought it would be quieter than the kitchen or living room. That kid constantly wants to watch TV or eat a snack. I very sternly instructed him not to come into his room during my meeting. Not even five minutes into the meeting, the door opens and he’s crawling on his belly (so as not to be seen) toward the bookshelf. I have to say that the sight of him crawling on his belly on the floor was pretty funny.
I used to enjoy talking with co-workers about things like podcasts, Netflix shows, books, the upcoming election and the best new food in town. Now I nag my “co-workers” about taking their dishes to the sink, doing homework and putting things away after they’re finished with them.
Sometimes I do miss work venting. My current co-workers are completely uninterested in anything I have to share about work. The kid pretty much cuts me off two words in. Then again, I only have myself to blame if the temperature in the office isn’t perfect or the lunch that was brought in wasn’t that great.
The silver lining in all of this is that for a while I was pretty tired of my office wardrobe. These days, if I’m not wearing workout clothes or sleepwear, I feel pretty fancy. And I never complain about my feet hurting at the end of the day.
So after three weeks of working from home, I can say this: None of my new co-workers are looking for other job prospects. They could be talking about me behind my back, but they’re still inviting me to lunch and want to hang out with me after work. Tidiness is not a skill I’d endorse either of them for on LinkedIn. But they are loyal and lovable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.