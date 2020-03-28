As schools and universities shift to distance learning and people are urged to practice “social distancing,” we invited some parents to share their experiences.
I’ve been thinking about my mom a lot lately.
I think of her as I’m planning our meals and strategizing how best to stock our pantry and acquire elusive items like meat and toilet paper. In between work-related conference calls and fussing at my son to complete just two more pages of school worksheets, I wonder — what would she do?
My mother grew up in Japan during World War II and although her family was wealthy, their money couldn’t help them during the war. She talked about it a lot when I was growing up.
“You couldn’t survive a war,” she’d tell me.
Her city-dwelling family had to move to a more remote village near the sea because it was safer. She told me that since money had no value, they harvested salt to trade for food. They had to be resourceful and smart. I have come to believe that the children of war survivors also become war survivors.
Even though I resisted the lessons she was trying to teach, they filtered through anyway, planting fears and shaping my habits.
For years, I kept an escape bag under my bed. I packed extra underwear, books, a Bible, my journal. Things that were both practical and impractical should we be forced to evacuate from our home in the middle of the night.
I didn’t realize until I went to college that reusing ice cubes was a rather extreme form of recycling. When we finished our drinks, we rinsed the ice cubes and put them back into the freezer.
My mother was a smoker and really good at making things. She saved the gold and silver foil from cigarette packages and folded them like origami, transforming them into beautiful trivets and ashtray holders. I still have one.
I have my own extremes.
When the hand soap gets too low to be pumped through the dispenser, I fill it halfway with water so that we can get more out of it.
I salvage any scrap of paper, because a grocery or to-do list can be written on even the smallest sliver of the back of a junk mail envelope.
I don’t throw away leftovers. I eat them or create a completely new dish with them. You can sauté anything in butter and throw an egg over it to make it tasty. Recently I’ve been perusing photos of other people’s takeout meals or elaborately prepared dinners and wonder just how many different kinds of pasta dishes I can make with only a few cans of diced tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. War food.
Can we make bread, muffins, cookies and pizza dough over three months with three bags of flour?
I worry about these things as I bounce from room to room in our house, trying to find the quietest spot from which to dial into a meeting. My son wants to watch something on TV, and I try to convince him that a science program on Nova is going to be more interesting than "Pokemon."
What would my mother do? What would her mother — who raised five children during a war — do?
One thing’s for certain, I bet her mother didn’t worry about how many books her children were reading or how many math problems they were solving. And my mother turned out to be one of the smartest women I’ve ever known.
We’re not in a war. We’re simply being asked to stay in our home. We have internet, which allows me to work from home and my son to do his schoolwork. My mother’s family worried about bombs or soldiers killing them.
I try to keep my attention focused on gratitude and small comforts and joys. I know that imagining the worst that the future could hold isn’t a productive use of time or energy.
My state of mind is fluid, as the updates about the impact of coronavirus becomes more serious closer to home. I must admit, there are times when I’m anxious and scared, and I wish I could ask my mother what I should do.
